जानें क्या है भारत में 21 तोपों की सलामी का राज और कैसे 8 तोपों से दी जाती है 21 तोपों की सलामी
topStories1hindi1727935
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

जानें क्या है भारत में 21 तोपों की सलामी का राज और कैसे 8 तोपों से दी जाती है 21 तोपों की सलामी

21 Cannon Salute: भारत की आजादी से पहले ब्रिटिश क्राउन के सम्मान में 101 तोपों की सलामी दी जाती थी. लेकिन ऐसा क्या हुआ कि इसे 101 से घटा कर 21 तोपों की सलामी कर दिया गया.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

जानें क्या है भारत में 21 तोपों की सलामी का राज और कैसे 8 तोपों से दी जाती है 21 तोपों की सलामी

21 Cannon Salute: आपने कभी ना कभी 21 तोपों की सलामी के बारे में जरूर सुना होगा. हर साल 26 जनवरी यानी गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर राष्ट्रगान के समय 21 तोपों की सलामी दी जाती है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि आखिर ये 21 तोपों की सलामी क्यों दी जाती है और इसके पीछे क्या राज है. इसके अलावा अगर आपको यह लगता है कि 21 तोपों की सलामी 21 अलग-अलग तोपों से दी जाती है, तो बता दें कि आप यहां भी गलत है. क्योंकि इसका गणित कुछ और ही है. आइये आज हम आपको 21 तोपों की सलामी के पीछे छिपे कुछ राज और उसकी गणित के बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Toilet Seat
दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, क्या है वजह?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Review: वेब सीरीज में हैं कुछ ब्रेकिंग न्यूज भी, लेकिन पढ़ना होंगी खुद आपको ही