कौन है अपाला मिश्रा, जिन्होंने UPSC इंटरव्यू में हासिल किए सबसे Highest Marks, आई ऑल इंडिया 9वीं रैंक
topStories1hindi1755641
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

कौन है अपाला मिश्रा, जिन्होंने UPSC इंटरव्यू में हासिल किए सबसे Highest Marks, आई ऑल इंडिया 9वीं रैंक

अपाला मिश्रा ने यूपीएससी की तैयारी के दौरान डेली पढ़ाई के लिए सात से आठ घंटे समर्पित किए और इफैक्टिव टाइम मैनेजमेंट पर जोर दिया था.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

कौन है अपाला मिश्रा, जिन्होंने UPSC इंटरव्यू में हासिल किए सबसे Highest Marks, आई ऑल इंडिया 9वीं रैंक

नई दिल्ली: एक ऐसी उपलब्धि जिसने सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया. दरअसल, हम बात कर रहे हैं डेंटिस्ट से सिविल सर्वेंट बनीं अपाला मिश्रा की, जिन्होंने न केवल यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास की, बल्कि एक नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करते हुए टॉप रैंकर्स में अपनी जगह भी बनाई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज