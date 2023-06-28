मिलिए इस लेडी सिंघम से, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC, अब हैं NSG की DIG
topStories1hindi1757278
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

मिलिए इस लेडी सिंघम से, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC, अब हैं NSG की DIG

IPS Manzil Saini: आईपीएस मंजिल सैनी ने तीन साल तक प्राइवेट नौकरी करने के बाद इस्तीफा देकर यूपीएससी परीक्षा की तैयारी शुरू की थी और पहले ही प्रयास में परीक्षा पास कर डाली थी.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

मिलिए इस लेडी सिंघम से, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC, अब हैं NSG की DIG

IPS Manzil Saini: यूपी कैडर की आईपीएस अधिकारी मंजिल सैनी एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं. साल 2005 में अपने पहले प्रयास में यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करने वाली सैनी दिल्ली स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स में गोल्ड मेडल विनर रही हैं. इससे पहले उन्होंने दिल्ली के सेंट स्टीफंस कॉलेज से फिजिक्स ऑनर्स में ग्रेजुएशन किया था. मंजिल सैनी 18 मई 2016 से 27 मई 2017 तक लखनऊ एसएसपी के पद पर तैनात थीं. उसी दौरान 1 फरवरी 2017 को लखनऊ के एक कारोबारी श्रवण साहू की बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी. अब इस मामले में सीबीआई की सिफारिश के बाद मंजिल सैनी के खिलाफ डिपार्टमेंटल इनक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं. मंजिल सैनी फिलहाल नेशनल सिक्योरिटी गार्ड यानी NSG दिल्ली में तैनात हैं. यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करने के बाद उनकी पहली पोस्टिंग मुरादाबाद में एएसपी के तौर पर हुई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग