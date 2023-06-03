दुनिया का सबसे अमीर गांव भारत में है मौजूद, है इतना पैसा कि खोलने पड़े 17 बैंक, यहां ज्यादातर आदमी है करोड़पति
दुनिया का सबसे अमीर गांव भारत में है मौजूद, है इतना पैसा कि खोलने पड़े 17 बैंक, यहां ज्यादातर आदमी है करोड़पति

Richest Village in the World: दुनिया का सबसे अमीर गांव भारत में मौजूद हैं, जहां के ज्यादातक लोग लखपति या फिर करोड़पति हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Richest Village in the World: अगर हम कहें कि आप अपने मन में एक गांव की कल्पना करें, तो यकीनन आपने मन में मिट्टी के घर, हरे-भरे खेत, खेतों में काम करते लोग, चारा खाते जानवर, कुएं से मटके में पानी भरकर लाती औरतें और बहुत सी ऐसी ही तस्वीरें बनेंगी. लेकिन क्या आप कभी उस गांव की कल्पना कर सकते हैं, जहां स्कूल, कॉलेज, बैंक, शहर के लोगों से ज्यादा अच्छा रहन-सहन और साथ ही गांव की हर एक आदमी या तो लखपति या करोड़पति हो. अगर नहीं, तो बता दें कि दुनिया में ऐसा भी एक गांव है, जहां का हर एक आदमी लखपति या करोड़पति हैं और वहां हर तरह सुख-सुविधाओं के साधन मौजूद हैं. इसी कारण से यह गांव दुनिया का सबसे अमीर गांव है और खास बात यह है कि यह गांव भारत में ही मौजूद है. 

