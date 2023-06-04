12वीं में हुए फेल, चलाया टेंपो, भिखारियों के साथ भी सोए, पर अंत में कड़ी मेहनत से ऐसे बने IPS ऑफिसर
IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story: मनोज कक्षा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में केवल हिंदी विषय में ही पास हो पाए थे, बाकी अन्य सभी सब्जेक्ट में वह फेल हो गए थे, लेकिन उन्होंने कभी हार नहीं मानी और आज वह एक आईपीएस ऑफिसर बन चुके हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षा (UPSC Exam) को भारत की सबसे कठीन परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. हर साल कई छात्र इस परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं, लेकिन सफलता कुछ के ही हाथ लगती है. हालांकि, बहुत से छात्र ऐसे भी होते हैं, जो इस परीक्षा में एक बार में सफल ना होने पर हार नहीं मानते और हर तरह की मुश्किलों को पार कर सफलता हासिल कर ही लेते हैं. कुछ ऐसी ही कहानी आईपीएस ऑफिसर मनोज कुमार शर्मा (IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma) की है, जिन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी में कई तरह की मुश्किलों का सामना किया, लेकिन कभी हार नहीं मानी और आज वे एडिशनल कमिश्नर के रूप में मुंबई में तैनात हैं. 

