NDA में 18वीं रैंक लाने के बावजूद कर दिए गए बाहर, पर नहीं मानी हार और UPSC क्रैक कर बन गए IAS
topStories1hindi1724774
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NDA में 18वीं रैंक लाने के बावजूद कर दिए गए बाहर, पर नहीं मानी हार और UPSC क्रैक कर बन गए IAS

IAS Manuj Jindal Success Story: आईएएस मनुज जिंदल पूर्व-एनडीए कैडेट भी रह चुके हैं, जहां उन्होंने यूपीएससी एनडीए परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया 18वीं रैंक हासिल की थी.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

NDA में 18वीं रैंक लाने के बावजूद कर दिए गए बाहर, पर नहीं मानी हार और UPSC क्रैक कर बन गए IAS

IAS Manuj Jindal Success Story: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा (UPSC Civil Services Exam) को क्रैक करना निश्चित रूप से एक कठिन कार्य है. यूपीएससी सीएसई (UPSE CSE) के लिए हर साल लाखों उम्मीदवार आवेदन करते हैं, लेकिन लगभग 1,000 उम्मीदवार ही आईएएस (IAS), आईपीएस (IPS), आईएफएस (IFS) और अन्य सिविल सेवक बनने के लिए इस हाई-प्रोफाइल परीक्षा को पास कर पाते हैं. ऐसे ही एक व्यक्ति हैं आईएएस मनुज जिंदल (IAS Manuj Jindal), जिन्होंने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया 53 रैंक हासिल कर परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की थी. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि आईएएस मनुज जिंदल कौन हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में ये भारतीय करेगा डेब्यू! गेंदबाजों की लाइन-लेंथ बिगाड़ने में है माहिर!