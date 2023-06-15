पंक्चर बनाने वाले की बेटी ने मुफ्त कोचिंग की मदद से क्वालीफाई किया NEET UG, अब बनेगी डॉक्टर
पंक्चर बनाने वाले की बेटी ने मुफ्त कोचिंग की मदद से क्वालीफाई किया NEET UG, अब बनेगी डॉक्टर

NEET UG 2023 Topper: बेटी मिस्बाह की सफलता पर उनके पिता का कहना है कि अगर अंकुश सर की मार्गदर्शन नहीं होता, तो शायद मिस्बाह को यह सफलता नहीं मिलती.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

पंक्चर बनाने वाले की बेटी ने मुफ्त कोचिंग की मदद से क्वालीफाई किया NEET UG, अब बनेगी डॉक्टर

NEET UG 2023 Topper: हाल ही नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी की तरफ से नीट यूजी 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है, जिसमें करीब 11 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने यह परीक्षा क्वालीफाई की है. आज हम आपको इन्ही में से एक ऐसी छात्रा की सफलता की स्टोरी बताएंगे, जिसे पढ़कर आप भी कहेंगे कि वाकई अगर मेहनत करने का हौसला हो, तो सफलता आपने कदम जरूर चूमेगी. 

