NEET UG 2023 counselling: नीट यूजी 2023 की काउंसलिंग, ये रहीं सभी जरूरी वेबसाइट्स की लिस्ट
NEET UG 2023 counselling: नीट यूजी 2023 की काउंसलिंग, ये रहीं सभी जरूरी वेबसाइट्स की लिस्ट

NEET Counselling 2023: ऑल इंडिया और स्टेट कोटा की सीटों के लिए नीट काउंसलिंग 2023 जल्द ही शुरू होने की संभावना है. यहां स्टूडेंट्स के लिए जरूरी  वेबसाइटों की लिस्ट दी गई है.

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 counselling: नीट यूजी 2023 की काउंसलिंग, ये रहीं सभी जरूरी वेबसाइट्स की लिस्ट

NEET UG Important Websites: नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (NEET) UG 2023 का रिजल्ट इस महीने की शुरुआत में घोषित किया गया था. इसके बाद एग्जाम क्वालिफाई करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को मेडिकल सीट सुरक्षित करने के लिए काउंसलिंग के लिए आवेदन करना होगा.

