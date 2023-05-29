Success Story: एक किसान के बेटे ने टाइम को बनाया सबसे बड़ा हथियार, बीटेक के बाद क्रैक किया UPSC एग्जाम
Success Story: एक किसान के बेटे ने टाइम को बनाया सबसे बड़ा हथियार, बीटेक के बाद क्रैक किया UPSC एग्जाम

Utkarsh Gaurav Success Story: यूपीएससी क्रैक करने वाले बिहार के उत्कर्ष ने बताया कि गांव में रहकर भी देश की सबसे बड़ी और कठिन परीक्षा पास की जा सकती है. गांव में ही रहकर 2019 में उत्कर्ष ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी की और सफलता हासिल पाई. 

May 29, 2023

Success Story: एक किसान के बेटे ने टाइम को बनाया सबसे बड़ा हथियार, बीटेक के बाद क्रैक किया UPSC एग्जाम

 UPSC CSE Topper Utkarsh Gaurav Success Story: आज जानेंगे एक ऐसे यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट की कहानी जिन्होंने कई प्रयासों के बाद इस कठिन परीक्षा में सफलता पाई है. एक समय ऐसा भी था जब उन्हें लोगों से यह सुनना पड़ता था कि इंजीनियरिंग करने के बाद भी घर पर बैठा हुआ है, लेकिन उन्होंने साबित कर दिया कि वह अपनी लाइफ में कितना बड़ा मकसद लेकर जी रहे थे. आइए जानते हैं पटना के उत्कर्ष गौरव की सफलता की कहानी, जिन्होंने अपनी तैयारी के कारण यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम क्लियर किया. 

