हादसे में कटे दोनों पैर और एक हाथ, फिर भी नहीं मानी हार, क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा
हादसे में कटे दोनों पैर और एक हाथ, फिर भी नहीं मानी हार, क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा

UPSC Success Story: मैनपुरी के रहने वाले सूरज तिवारी ने अपने दोनों पैर, एक हाथ और दूसरे हाथ की दो उंगलियों के कट जाने के बावजूद यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा क्रैक कर डाली है. 

May 24, 2023

UPSC Success Story: किसी ने सच ही कहा है कि मेहनत करने वाले की कभी हार नहीं होती. चाहें आपकी स्थिति कैसी भी क्यों ना हो, अगर आप में मेहनत कर अपनी मंजिल पाने का जज्बा है, तो आपको दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत आपकी मंजिल तक पहुंचने से रोक नहीं सकती. आज हम एक ऐसे ही उम्मीदवार की बात करेंगे जिन्होंने दोनों पैर, एक हाथ और दूसरे हाथ की दो उंगलियों के ना होने के बावजूद यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 क्रैक कर डाली है.

