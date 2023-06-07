पिता ने ऐसे कराई UPSC प्रीलिम्स से लेकर इंटरव्यू तक की तैयारी कि बेटी भी महज 22 की उम्र में बन गई IAS
पिता ने ऐसे कराई UPSC प्रीलिम्स से लेकर इंटरव्यू तक की तैयारी कि बेटी भी महज 22 की उम्र में बन गई IAS

IAS Officer Swati Meena: स्वाति मीणा ने आईएएस ऑफिसर बनने की जिद्द अपनी मौसी को देख कर पाली थी और जिद्द ऐसी थी कि स्वाती को आज एक निडर और दबंग ऑफिसर के रूप में जाना जाता है.

IAS Officer Swati Meena: भारत में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को पास करना लगभग हर उम्मीदवार का सपना होता है, लेकिन करीब 0.2 प्रतिशत उम्मीदवार ही हर साल इस परीक्षा को पास कर आईएएस ऑफिसर का पद हासिल कर पाते हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही आईएएस ऑफिसर के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने इन 0.2 प्रतिशत उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में जगह बनाई है. इसके अलावा वह अपने बैच की सबसे कम उम्र की आईएएस ऑफिसर थीं क्योंकि उन्होंने मात्र 22 साल की उम्र में ही यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर डाली थी.

