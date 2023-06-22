Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: ये हैं दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के टॉप 10 कॉलेज, यहां देखें NIRF Ranking 2023
topStories1hindi1748903
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: ये हैं दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के टॉप 10 कॉलेज, यहां देखें NIRF Ranking 2023

DU Top 10 Colleges in 2023: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी का मिरांडा हाउस कॉलेज डीयू के साथ-साथ देश का भी नंबर 1 कॉलेज हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: ये हैं दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के टॉप 10 कॉलेज, यहां देखें NIRF Ranking 2023

Delhi University Top 10 Colleges in 2023: देश भर में कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट 2023 की परीक्षाएं समाप्त हो गई हैं. अब छात्र अपने पसंद के कोर्स और कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेने के लिए सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 की परीक्षा के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. परीक्षा में बैठा हर एक उम्मीदवार यह सोच रहा है कि उसका रिजल्ट कुछ ऐसा आए कि उसका एडमिशन देश के सबसे अच्छे कॉलेज में हो जाए. हालांकि, एडमिशन लेने से पहले छात्र को पता होना चाहिए कि वो जिस यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन लेने की सोच रहा है, उस यूनिवर्सिटी के टॉप कॉलेज कौन से हैं. आज हम देश सबसे नामी यूनिवर्सिटी में से एक दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के टॉप कॉलेजों का जिक्र करेंगे और आपको बतांगे कि हाल ही जारी हुई एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग 2023 (NIRF Ranking 2023) के मुताबिक, दिल्ली के टॉप 10 कॉलेज कौन से हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Joe Biden
मुसीबत में फंसे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के बेटे, जेल जाने से बचने के लिए कबूलेंगे गुनाह
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!