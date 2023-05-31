कम्प्यूटर साइंस से करना है इंजीनियरिंग, तो ये रहे UP के टॉप कॉलेज; डिग्री होते ही मिलेगा शानदार सैलरी पैकेज
कम्प्यूटर साइंस से करना है इंजीनियरिंग, तो ये रहे UP के टॉप कॉलेज; डिग्री होते ही मिलेगा शानदार सैलरी पैकेज

Top Engineering Colleges In UP: अगर आप बीटेक कम्प्यूटर साइंस उत्तर प्रदेश के किसी कॉलेज से करना चाहते हैं तो यहां इस ट्रेड के लिए बेस्ट यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज के नाम चेक कर सकते हैं, जहां से पढ़कर आप लाखों का सैलरी पैकेज पा सकते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

कम्प्यूटर साइंस से करना है इंजीनियरिंग, तो ये रहे UP के टॉप कॉलेज; डिग्री होते ही मिलेगा शानदार सैलरी पैकेज

Top Engineering Colleges In UP For Computer Science: देश में लगभग सभी बोर्ड्स की 12वीं बोर्ड क्लास के रिजल्ट आ चुके हैं. अब युवा कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेने की तैयारी में लगे हैं. अगर आप साइंस स्ट्रीम के स्टूडेंट हैं, इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में जाने का मन बना रहे हैं और अच्छे कॉलेज की तलाश में है तो यह खबर आपके लिए है.

