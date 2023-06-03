UPSC टॉपर इशिता किशोर की मार्कशीट हुई वायरल, यहां देखें फ्यूचर IAS ऑफिसर के मार्क्स
UPSC टॉपर इशिता किशोर की मार्कशीट हुई वायरल, यहां देखें फ्यूचर IAS ऑफिसर के मार्क्स

UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore Marksheet: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 में टॉप करने वाली इशिता किशोर की मार्कशीट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है.

UPSC टॉपर इशिता किशोर की मार्कशीट हुई वायरल, यहां देखें फ्यूचर IAS ऑफिसर के मार्क्स

UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore Marksheet: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 की टॉपर इशिता किशोर की मार्कशीट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है, जिसके मुताबिक उन्होंने ऑल इंडिया रैंक 1 हासिल किया है. मार्कशीट में जनरल स्टडीज व ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट से लेकर पर्सनेलिटी टेस्ट तक की विभिन्न परीक्षाओं में उसके अंकों को सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. उन्होंने फाइनल 1,094 अंक हासिल किए हैं.

