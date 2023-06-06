New OTT Film: ओटीटी पर आई फिल्म तो थिएटर हुए नाराज, इस राज्य में अब दो दिन रहेगा हॉल पर ताला
Film 2018: ओटीटी कल्चर ने सिनेमाघरों के बिजनेस को बुरी तरह से प्रभावित किया है. साउथ में संकट यह है कि चार हफ्ते बाद ही फिल्म थिएटर से ओटीटी पर आ जाती है. अब इससे नाराज केरल के थिएटर मालिकों ने अगले दो दिनों तक अपने यहां सिनेमाहॉल बंद करने का फैसला किया है. जिसकी वजह है ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म. ऐसा क्या खास है इस फिल्म में...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Films On OTT: ओटीटी ने आकर सिनेमाघरों के लिए नया संकट खड़ा कर दिया है. यह बात साफ हो चुकी है. लेकिन थिएटर मालिक इस बात से नाराज हैं कि किसी चलती हुई फिल्म को ओटीटी पर रिलीज कर दिया जाए. अब केरल में इस साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म को ओटीटीट पर रिलीज करने से विवाद खड़ा हो गया है. यह फिल्म है, 2018. फिल्म पांच मई को रिलीज हुई थी. अभी महीना भर ही हुआ है. मगर यह आज मध्यरात्रि में ओटीटी पर रिलीज हो रही है. ऐसे में केरल के थिएटर मालिकों ने निर्माता के फैसले से नाराजगी दिखाते हुए बड़ा फैसला किया है. 2018 के महीने भर में ही ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने के विरुद्ध केरल के थिएटर कल से दो दिन के लिए बंद कर दिए जाएंगे.

