72 Hoorain: द केरल स्टोरी के बाद 72 हूरें, आतंकवाद की एक और हकीकत से फिल्म उठाएगी पर्दा
72 Hoorain: द केरल स्टोरी के बाद 72 हूरें, आतंकवाद की एक और हकीकत से फिल्म उठाएगी पर्दा

Sanjay Pooran Singh Chouhan: संजय पूरन सिंह चौहान की डेब्यू फिल्म लाहौर ने हर तरफ अपने प्रशंसक बनाए. उन्हें नेशनल अवार्ड भी मिला. अब वह अपने दूसरे नेशनल अवार्ड के साथ फिल्म ला रहे हैं, 72 हूरें. फिल्म आतंकवाद की हकीकत से पर्दा हटाएगी कि कैसे युवाओं को ब्रेनवॉश करके गुमराह किया जाता है. फिल्म थियेटरों में आ रही है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

72 Hoorain: द केरल स्टोरी के बाद 72 हूरें, आतंकवाद की एक और हकीकत से फिल्म उठाएगी पर्दा

72 Hoorain Controversy: द कश्मीर फाइल्स और द केरल स्टोरी के बाद अब फिल्म 72 हूरें रिलीज के लिए तैयार है. राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेता निर्देशक संजय पूरन सिंह चौहान की यह फिल्म सात जुलाई को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. द कश्मीर फाइल्स (The Kashmir Files) में कश्मीरी पंडितों पर आतंकियों के अत्याचार की कहानी थी, वहीं द केरल स्टोरी (The Kerala Story) में राज्य की युवतियों को आईएसआईएस (ISIS) के द्वारा लुभाने की सच्ची घटनाओं को दिखाया गया था. लेकिन 72 हूरें इनसे अलग है. यह फिल्म आतंकवाद की दुनिया के अंदर जाकर बताती है कि आखिर कैसे मुस्लिम (Muslim) युवाओं को आतंकवादी बनने के लए ब्रेनवॉश किया जाता है.

