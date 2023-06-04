Aamir Raza Husain Death: 66 की उम्र में डायरेक्टर-एक्टर आमिर रजा हुसैन ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड
Aamir Raza Husain Death: 66 की उम्र में डायरेक्टर-एक्टर आमिर रजा हुसैन ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड

आमिर रज़ा हुसैन ने 66 की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है. उनके निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है. 

 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Aamir Raza Husain Death: आमिर रज़ा हुसैन ने 66 की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया हैं. 3 जून को उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. उनके जाने के बाद बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है. वो अपने पीछे अपनी पत्नी और  दो बेटों को अकेला छोड़ कर चले गए हैं. एक्टर के फैंस और उनके चाहने वालों के बीच इस खबर के बाद मातम पसर गया है. वो अपने तेजतर्रार, स्पष्टवादी और महत्वाकांक्षी स्वाभाव के लिए जाने जाते थे. आमिर रज़ा हुसैन एक  शानदार थिएटर आर्टिस्ट थे. 

