एसिड अटैक पीड़िता लक्ष्मी ने किया रैम्प वॉक, देखें VIDEO

Yesterday I was at India Runway week as a showstopper. I would like to thank the designer #Laxmi, #Shaini and #Anurag. It was a wonderful experience.... @anuragchauhanofficial @chandni119 @thecurlypoet @cherry_amar #indiarunwayweek #showstopper

A post shared by Laxmi Agarwal (@thelaxmiagarwal) on Mar 29, 2019 at 11:44pm PDT