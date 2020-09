अब इस एक्टर को हुआ कोरोना, बोले- इस वायरस को हल्के में मत लेना!

I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I'm on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease.

