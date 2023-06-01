इस वजह से अब एक्ट्रेस नहीं हिचकती बोल्ड सीन देने में, आखिर ऐसा क्या बदल गया
इस वजह से अब एक्ट्रेस नहीं हिचकती बोल्ड सीन देने में, आखिर ऐसा क्या बदल गया

भारत की सबसे पहले इंटीमेसी कोऑर्डिनेटर आस्था खन्ना बन गई हैं. उन्होंने गहराइयां फिल्म से अपने काम की शुरुआत की है. उन्होंने बताया कि फिल्म के सेट पर इंटीमेसी कोऑर्डिनेटर का होना क्यों जरुरी है. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Intimacy coordinator : बॉलीवुड में जब फिल्में बनती है तो उनमें सेक्स सीन से लेकर, किसिंग सीन होते हैं और उन सीन को करने में ऐक्ट्रेसज कमर्फटेबल नहीं होती हैं. इस बात का खुलासा कई एक्ट्रेस ने किया है. एक तरफ जहां सेट पर ज्यादातर पुरुष होते हैं उनके सामने ऐसे रोल को करने में अभिनेत्रियां असहज महसूस करती हैं. कई बार एक्ट्रेस के साथ ऐसा हुआ जब सीन करते वक्त उनके को-एक्टर बहक जाते हैं और सीन के आड़ में अपनी हद पार कर देते हैं. लेकिन अब वक्त के साथ टेक्नोलॉजी भी बदल रही है. हॉलीवुड के बाद अब बॉलीवुड में भी इंटीमेट को-ऑर्डिनेटर्स आ चुके हैं. जो ऐसे रोल करते वक्त कलाकारों के बीच पिलर का काम करते हैं. जिस वजह से अब हिरोइन बोल्ड सीन देने में हिचकती नहीं हैं. 

