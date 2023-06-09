Adipurush Free Tickets: आदिपुरुष के 30 हजार टिकट बंटेंगे फ्री, जानिए क्या है इसके पीछे की सच्चाई
topStories1hindi1731482
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Adipurush Free Tickets: आदिपुरुष के 30 हजार टिकट बंटेंगे फ्री, जानिए क्या है इसके पीछे की सच्चाई

Adipurush Release: मुफ्त में फिल्म दिखाना भी धर्म का काम है. रामायण पर आधारित फिल्म आदिपुरुष को जिस तरह से प्रमोट किया जा रहा है, उसे देखकर यही लग रहा है. हर हॉल में हनुमानजी के लिए एक सीट खाली रखने के फैसले के बाद एक और खबर है. इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोग आदिपुरुष के हजारों टिकट खरीद कर, उन्हें अनाथ बच्चों तथा गरीबों में फ्री बंटवा रहे हैं.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Adipurush Free Tickets: आदिपुरुष के 30 हजार टिकट बंटेंगे फ्री, जानिए क्या है इसके पीछे की सच्चाई

Prabhas And Kriti Sanon: क्या आदिपुरुष के साथ पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री (Film Industry) खड़ी हैॽ फिल्म को साउथ के सितारों के साथ बॉलीवुड का भी समर्थन मिल रहा हैॽ फिल्म को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट बनाने के लिए दोनों इंडस्ट्री मिलकर एक-दूसरे को सपोर्ट कर रही हैंॽ बीते दो दिनों से यह सवाल फिल्मी गलियारों में गूंज रहे हैं. असल में एक के बाद इंडस्ट्री के एक तीन लोगों ने आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) के 10-10 हजार टिकट खरीद कर गरीबों, अनाथालयों तथा अन्य दर्शकों में बांटने की खबरों ने सुर्खियां बटोर ली हैं. आदिपुरुष 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही है. लेकिन फिल्म मीडिया में ऐसी भी खबरें हैं कि यह दरअसल फिल्म की हाईप बनाने के लिए पर्दे के पीछे का खेल है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट