Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!

Adipurush Movie Latest News: आदिपुरुष का जब टीजर रिलीज हुआ था तो फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों ने काफी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी जिन्हें सुधारा गया लेकिन अब दर्शकों ने इसके एक सीन में मेकर्स की एक और गलती को नोटिस कर लिया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!

Adipurush Movie Release Date: आदिपुरुष की रिलीज में महज 7 दिन बाकी है. मेकर्स और स्टार कास्ट की धड़कनें बढ़ी हैं हालांकि इसे लेकर पॉजीटिव रिस्पॉन्स ही देखने को मिल रहा है. लेकिन अभी एक चिंता करने वाली खबर सामने आई है. दरअसल, फिल्म के ट्रेलर को ध्यान से देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने इसके अशोक वाटिका वाले सीन में एक गलती पकड़ ली है. लिहाजा इसे लेकर दर्शकों ने आपत्ति भी जतानी शुरू कर दी है. 

