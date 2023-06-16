Adipurush: थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला!
Adipurush: थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला!

Adipurush Movie: आदिपुरुष फिल्म रिलीज हो चुकी हैं और थियेटर से कई इनसाइट वीडियो भी सामने आ चुकी हैं. ऐसी ही एक और वीडियो छाई है जिसमें थियेटर के अंदर कुछ लोग हंगामा करते दिख रहे हैं.   

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Adipurush: थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला!

Prabhas Adipurush Movie: आदिपुरुष रिलीज हो चुकी है जिसे लेकर मिला-जुला रिव्यू फिल्म में देखने को मिल रहा है. कोई फिल्म का दीवाना बन बैठा है तो किसी को फिल्म औसत लगी है. वहीं इसकी रिलीज के बाद थियेटर में दर्शकों के रिस्पॉन्स को लेकर भी तमाम तरह की खबरें आ रही हैं. इस बीच सुनने में आया है कि हैदराबाद में प्रभास के एक फैन ने थियेटर में फिल्म देखने आए एक शख्स की पिटाई कर दी क्योंकि वो हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश कर रहा था.

