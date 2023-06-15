Adipurush: राम-सीता से तो परिचित हैं सभी; अब जान लीजिए दशरथ को भी, हैं हनुमान भक्त
topStories1hindi1739567
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Adipurush: राम-सीता से तो परिचित हैं सभी; अब जान लीजिए दशरथ को भी, हैं हनुमान भक्त

Adipurush Cast: राम ने अपने पिता के वचन को निभाने के लिए सारा राजसी वैभव त्याग दिया. आदिपुरुष में राम बने प्रभास के पिता यानी दशरथ की भूमिका में कृष्णा कोटियन नजर आएंगे. रोचक बात यह है कि कोटियन असल जीवन में हनुमान भक्त हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Adipurush: राम-सीता से तो परिचित हैं सभी; अब जान लीजिए दशरथ को भी, हैं हनुमान भक्त

Krishna Kotian: आदिपुरुष के प्रमोशन की कमान प्रभास और कृति सैनन ने संभाल रखी है. दोनों भगवान राम और देवी सीता के रोल में हैं. लक्ष्मण बने सनी सिंह और हनुमान बने देवदत्त नाग की भी चर्चा है. रावण का रोल निभा रहे सैफ अली खान को सब जानते हैं लेकिन निर्माताओं ने विवाद के डर से उन्हें प्रमोशन के मैदान में नहीं उतारा है. लेकिन फिल्म में कई अन्य कलाकार भी हैं, जो अहम रोल में हैं. जैसे फिल्म में राम के पिता दशरथ की भूमिका निभाने वाले, कृष्णा कोटियन आदिपुरुष. कृष्णा लगातार काम कर रहे हैं और खास तौर पर ओटीटी पर नजर आ रहे हैं. हाल में रिलीज हुई फिल्म बंदा में वह मनोज बाजपेयी के साथ नजर आए थे और जल्द ही वह काजोल की वेब सीरीज द ट्रायल में दिखेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!