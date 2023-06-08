Adipurush: ये है आदिपुरुष के राम-सीता और रावण की एजुकेशन, इनकी डिग्रियों में दिखेगा आपको पैशन
Adipurush: ये है आदिपुरुष के राम-सीता और रावण की एजुकेशन, इनकी डिग्रियों में दिखेगा आपको पैशन

Prabhas Education: अच्छा सिनेमा बनाने या अच्छी एक्टिंग करने के लिए अच्छी पढ़ाई भी जरूरी है. राइटरों के साथ डायरेक्टरों-ऐक्टरों से भी खूब पढ़ने को कहा जाता है. आदिपुरुष रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है, जिसमें प्रभास और कृति सैनन पौराणिक किरदारों में दिखेंगे. लेकिन उनकी पढ़ाई-लिखाई बिल्कुल मॉडर्न है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Adipurush: ये है आदिपुरुष के राम-सीता और रावण की एजुकेशन, इनकी डिग्रियों में दिखेगा आपको पैशन

Kriti Sanon Education: वह दौर बहुत पीछे छूट चुका है, जब लोग फिल्मों में हीरो-हीरोइन बनने के लिए घर से भागकर मुंबई (Mumbai) आया करते थे. यहां स्ट्रगल करते थे और किस्मत भी उनका साथ दे देती थी. आज के दौर में बहुत पढ़-लिखकर लोग आते हैं और अपनी किस्मत आजमाते हैं. 16 जून को रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Film Adipurush) पौराणिक कथा है. उस काल में आज की तरह डिग्रियां नहीं होती थीं, परंतु इस फिल्म में पौराणिक किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टरों की पढ़ाई-लिखाई आपको हैरान कर देगी. उनकी डिग्रियां बताती हैं कि पढ़ाई के लिए उनमें कितना जोश था. एक नजर आदिपुरुष में राम-सीता और रावण बने प्रभास-कृति सैनन और सैफ अली खान समेत टीम के बाकी लोगों की एजुकेशन पर...

