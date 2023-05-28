Akshay Kumar: ऐसी पिटी अक्षय की फिल्म कि नहीं मिला मजदूरों का पैसा, दूसरी फिल्मों का भी हाल है ऐसा
Akshay Kumar: ऐसी पिटी अक्षय की फिल्म कि नहीं मिला मजदूरों का पैसा, दूसरी फिल्मों का भी हाल है ऐसा

Akshay Kumar Film: बॉलीवुड बॉयकॉट के समय अक्सर कहा जाता था कि इसका असर सितारों से ज्यादा पर्दे के पीछे काम करने वालों पर पड़ता है. अब जब फिल्में टिकट खिड़की पर नहीं चल रही हैं, तो ऐसे मामले में सामने आ रहे हैं. बड़े सितारों की फ्लॉप फिल्मों में सेट पर मजदूरी करने वालों को बकाया भुगतान नहीं हो पा रहा है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Bollywood Films: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फिल्में पिटने से बॉलीवुड सितारों (Bollywood Stars) पर भले ही असर न हो, लेकिन फिल्मों में पर्दे के पीछे काम करने वाले मजदूर जरूर इसकी चपेट में आ गए हैं. खबर है कि कई फ्लॉप फिल्मों से जुड़े मजदूरों को निर्माता (Film Producers) समय पर भुगतान नहीं कर पाए हैं. कुछ शिकायतें दबी जुबान में हो रही है, तो कुछ के मामले आधिकारिक रूप से सामने आ गए हैं. यह मामला है अक्षय कुमार (Aksahy Kumar) स्टारर फिल्म सेल्फी (Selfiee) का. खबर है कि इस फिल्म में काम करने वाले मजदूरों को अभी तक उनका पैसा नहीं मिला है. फिल्म से जुड़े मजदूरों ने अब फिल्म स्टूडियोज सेटिंग एंड एलाइड मजदूर यूनियन से अपना पैसा दिलाने लिए मदद की गुहार लगाई है.

