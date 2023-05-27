Buy 2 Get 1 Free: इस मल्टीप्लेक्स में दो टिकट पर एक फ्री, चेक करें अपने शहर में भी
Buy 2 Get 1 Free: इस मल्टीप्लेक्स में दो टिकट पर एक फ्री, चेक करें अपने शहर में भी

Multiplex Offer: एक दौर था जब गर्मियों की छुट्टियों में बॉलीवुड बड़ी फिल्में रिलीज करता था. थियेटर फुल होते थे. आज यह स्थिति है कि मल्टीप्लेक्सों में एक भी ढंग की फिल्म नहीं हैं. ऐसे में अब फिल्म-टिकट भी फ्री योजनाओं में आ गए हैं. देश की सबसे बड़ी चेन इस हफ्ते दो के साथ एक टिकट फ्री दे रही है. क्या आप जाएंगेॽ

 

 

May 27, 2023

Buy 2 Get 1 Free: इस मल्टीप्लेक्स में दो टिकट पर एक फ्री, चेक करें अपने शहर में भी

Multiplex Theaters In India: गर्मियों की छुट्टियों (Summer Holidays) का मौसम है और बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के पास दर्शकों के लिए ढंग की एक फिल्म तक नहीं है. महंगी टिकटों के साथ महंगे समोसे-पॉपकॉर्न-पानी बेचकर दर्शकों की जेब खाली कराने वाले मल्टीप्लेक्सों (Multiplex) की हालत खराब है. दर्शकों को क्या दिखाएं. नतीजा यह कि अब थियेटरों को फ्री टिकटों (Free Tickets) जैसी स्क्रीम लानी पड़ रही है. ताजा मामला है, देश की सबसे बड़ी मल्टीप्लेक्स चेन पीवीआर (PVR) का. अच्छी फिल्मों के अकाल की वजह से बॉक्स ऑफिस (Box Office) सुस्त पड़ा है और इसीलिए इस मल्टीप्लेक्स चेन ने दर्शकों के लिए इस महीने 31 मई तक दो टिकटों पर एक फ्री टिकट का ऑफर लॉन्च किया है. यह ऑफर 26 तारीख को शुरू हुआ है.

