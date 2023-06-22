Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: हीरो बनने आए अमरीश पुरी बन गए बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन, बेटे की फिल्मों में ना आने की वजह है शॉकिंग
Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: हीरो बनने आए अमरीश पुरी बन गए बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन, बेटे की फिल्मों में ना आने की वजह है शॉकिंग

Amrish Puri ने खूंखार विलेन बनकर बॉलीवुड पर करीबन 3 दशक से ज्यादा राज किया है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है बॉलीवुड पर राज करने वाले विलेन ने अपने बेटे को फिल्मों में आने से मना कर दिया था. इसकी वजह भी शॉकिंग है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: बॉलीवुड के सबसे खूंखार विलेन अमरीश पुरी (Amrish Puri) का जब भी नाम आता है तो उनके निभाए कुछ किरदार लोगों के जहन में जरूर आ जाते हैं. लेकिन पहले जो क्लिक करता है वो है मिस्टर इंडिया का मोगैंबो रोल. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है अमरीश पुरी फिल्मों में आने से पहले सरकारी नौकरी में थे. यहां तक कि इन्होंने बेटे को फिल्मों में एंट्री ना करने की सलाह तक दे डाली थी. अमरीश पुरी की बर्थ एनिवर्सरी पर जानिए उनकी लाइफ से जुड़ा ये किस्सा.

