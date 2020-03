अनुष्का ने खुद को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात, बोलीं- 'दबाव था पर कभी घुटने नहीं टेके'

Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre & a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I’m thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received. #2YearsOfPari

