Asur 2 Trailer: फिर लौटा असुर, करने कलयुग का अंत; क्या रोक पाएंगे Arshad Warsi?
Asur 2 Trailer: फिर लौटा असुर, करने कलयुग का अंत; क्या रोक पाएंगे Arshad Warsi?

Asur 2 Web Series: सालों का इंतजार और आ गया असुर...इस बार की जंग इतनी आसान नहीं होने वाली है क्योंकि इस बार होने वाला है धरती का विनाश.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Asur 2 Trailer: फिर लौटा असुर, करने कलयुग का अंत; क्या रोक पाएंगे Arshad Warsi?

Asur 2 Web Series Release Date: असुर लौट आया है, पहले से ज्यादा ताकतवर और पहले से ज्यादा खौफनाक बनकर और इस बार उसने ठान ली है कलयुग का अंत करने की. तो क्या इंस्पेक्टर धनंजय (अरशद वारसी) रोक पाएंगे..क्या रूक पाएगा क्राइम का ये सिलसिला. सालों इंतजार के बाद दर्शकों की मुराद पूरी हो गई है असुर 2 का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है और महज 4 दिन के बाद सीरीज भी जियो सिनेमा पर स्ट्रीम होने वाली है.

