Cricket Web Series: आईपीएल का फाइनल तो देखेंगे, मगर क्या देखी हैं ओटीटी पर क्रिकेट पर ये वेब सीरीज

OTT Web Series: क्रिकेट अगर कहीं चल रहा है तो लोग एक पल के लिए तो ठिठक ही जाते हैं. ओटीटी ने मनोरंजन की दुनिया को बदला है, लेकिन क्रिकेट के बिना वह पूरा नहीं है. क्रिकेट पर तमाम बढ़िया फिल्मों के बाद हाल के वर्षों में इस खेल की कहानियों से जुड़ी वेब सीरीजें भी आई हैं. दर्शकों ने जिन्हें पसंद किया है. एक नजर कुछ चर्चित सीरीजों पर...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

OTT In India: क्रिकेट पर फिल्में तो खूब बनी हैं, लेकिन ओटीटी की दुनिया में भी इससे जुड़ा कंटेंट तेजी से सामने आया है. क्रिकेट की दुनिया की कहानियां वेब सीरीजों के रूप में बीते पांच साल में लगातार सामने आई हैं. फिल्मों की तरह ओटीटी पर भी क्रिकेट की इन कहानियों को दर्शक मिले हैं. दो सबसे बड़े ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन और नेटफ्लिक्स खास तौर पर इन्हें लाए हैं. असल में इन्हें बनाना महंगा पड़ता है और जब तक अच्छी कहानी न हो, क्रिकेट को लेकर दांव लगाना भी आसान नहीं होता. वास्तव में इंडिया में ओटीटी की ओपनिंग के शुरुआती दिनों में ही क्रिकेट आ गया था और पिछले साल टीवीएफ की सीरीज रिलीज हुई थी, सिक्सर. एक नजर उन वेब सीरीजों पर जिनमें क्रिकेट है और आपको जिन्हें मिस नहीं करना चाहिए.

