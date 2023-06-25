Bollywood Films: सामने आई गुजरे जमाने में धर्मेंद्र-शबाना की लव स्टोरी, तस्वीरें दे रही गवाही
Bollywood Films: सामने आई गुजरे जमाने में धर्मेंद्र-शबाना की लव स्टोरी, तस्वीरें दे रही गवाही

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: नई फिल्म में पुरानी लव स्टोरी. करण जौहर की अगली फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी में कुछ ऐसी ही बात नजर आए तो चौंकिएगा मत. फिल्म की कहानी धीरे-धीरे खुलकर सामने आ रही है. क्या इसमें रणवीर-आलिया के साथ धर्मेंद्र-शबाना की लव स्टोरी भी दिखेगीॽ जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Dharmendra And Shabana Azmi: धर्मेंद्र और शबाना आजमी को बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के एक ही दौर में काम करते हुए लगभग चार दशक हो चुके हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने गिनती की फिल्मों में साथ काम किया है. एक-दूसरे के अपोजिट उन्हें आप फिल्म मर्दों वाली बात और खेल खिलाड़ी का में ही देख सकते हैं. लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि अब बरसों बाद दोनों पर्दे पर एक बार फिर से रोमांटिक कनेक्शन में नजर आने वाले हैं. हालांकि इसकी कोई आधाकारिक घोषण नहीं हुई है लेकिन निर्माता-निर्देशक करण जौहर (Karan Johar) की फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) के टीजर ने कुछ राज खोल दिए हैं.

