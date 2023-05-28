Top Ki Flop: इस फ्लॉप फिल्म ने सिखाया आदित्य चोपड़ा को बड़ा सबक, फिर कभी नहीं किया ऐसा काम...
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!: सिनेमा समय के साथ बदलता है. यही वजह है कि बड़े सितारों की मौजूदगी में भी महंगी फिल्में पिट जाती हैं. अच्छ मेकर वही है, जो गलतियों से सबक ले. बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े प्रोड्यूसर कहलाने वाले आदित्य चोपड़ा को उनकी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नाकाम फिल्म मुझसे दोस्ती करोगे ने बड़ा पाठ पढ़ाया...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Aditya Chopra YRF: गलतियां ही इनसान की सबसे अच्छी टीचर होती हैं. यही वजह है कि आदित्य चोपड़ा जब कभी फिल्म मुझसे दोस्ती करोगे को याद करते हैं, तो इसे अपनी जिंदगी के एक बड़े सबक के रूप में देखते हैं. 2002 में आई यह फ्लॉप फिल्म थी, जबकि इसमें उस समय मार्केट में भरोसेमंद कहे जाने वाले सितारे थे. ऋतिक रोशन, करीना कपूर और रानी मुखर्जी. यह एकमात्र फिल्म है, जिसमें ऋतिक-रानी एक-दूसरे के अपोजिट थे. जबकि कभी खुशी कभी गम (2001) और यादें (2001) के बाद ऋतिक-करीना की तीसरी फिल्म थी. उन दिनों दोनों के रोमांस के भी चर्चे थे. यह फिल्म एक लव ट्राइंगल थी, जिसमें तीनों बचपन के दोस्त हैं. ऋतिक का झुकाव करीना की ओर रहता है, जबकि रानी के प्यार की तरफ हीरो का ध्यान ही नहीं जाता. फिल्म का निर्देशन कुणाल कोहली ने किया था. यह उनकी पहली फिल्म थी.

