Kafas Teaser: डर के साए में कट रहा मोना-शरमन का एक-एक पल, क्यों मुंह बंद रखने के बदले लिए पैसे? धांसू है 'कफस' का टीजर
topStories1hindi1738789
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Kafas Teaser: डर के साए में कट रहा मोना-शरमन का एक-एक पल, क्यों मुंह बंद रखने के बदले लिए पैसे? धांसू है 'कफस' का टीजर

Kafas वेब सीरीज के चंद सेकेंड के टीजर ने इतना तो साफ कर दिया है कि ये वेब सीरीज रिलीज होते ही तहलका मचा देगी. इसके टीजर में दिखाया गया है कि मोना सिंह और शरमन जोशी डर के साए में जी रहे हैं और चुप रहने के इन दोनों ने पैसे लिए हैं.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kafas Teaser: डर के साए में कट रहा मोना-शरमन का एक-एक पल, क्यों मुंह बंद रखने के बदले लिए पैसे? धांसू है 'कफस' का टीजर

Kafas Teaser: डर के साए में मोना सिंह (Mona Singh) का एक-एक पल कट रहा है. वो जिंदगी जीना तो चाहती है लेकिन उनकी जिंदगी का हर एक मिनट किसी के कंट्रोल में है. वो कुछ बोलना तो चाहती हैं, लेकिन चाहकर भी अपनी जुबान खोल नहीं पा रही हैं. यही है मोना सिंह की 'कफस'...'कफस' (Kafas) का ये चंद सेकेंड का टीजर जैसे ही रिलीज हुआ तो उसने सोशल मीडिया पर कोहराम मचा दिया है. इस वेब सीरीज के टीजर में मोना सिंह की जुबान तो बंद है लेकिन उनकी आंखें डर की कहानी बयां कर रही हैं.
 
डर के साए में हर पल मोना 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार