Kajol ने सोशल मीडिया ब्रेक किया अनाउंस, Lust Stories 2 एक्ट्रेस के क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट ने मचाई खलबली!
Kajol ने सोशल मीडिया ब्रेक किया अनाउंस, Lust Stories 2 एक्ट्रेस के क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट ने मचाई खलबली!

Kajol Instagram: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस काजोल ने सोशल मीडिया से सारे पोस्ट डिलीट कर दिए हैं. काजोल ने सभी फोटोज डिलीट कर सोशल मीडिया ब्रेक भी अनाउंस कर दिया है. एक्ट्रेस के इस कदम ने फैंस के बीच खलबली मचा दी है.

Jun 09, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Kajol ने सोशल मीडिया ब्रेक किया अनाउंस, Lust Stories 2 एक्ट्रेस के क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट ने मचाई खलबली!

Kajol Social Media Break: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस काजोल (Kajol) एक क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट शेयर करने के बाद सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गई हैं. हाल ही में काजोल ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम से सभी पोस्ट डिलीट कर दिए हैं. सभी पोस्ट हटाने के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है जिसमें लिखा है कि वह अफनी लाइफ के सबसे मुश्किल समय का सामना कर रही हैं. काजोल (Kajol Instagram) के इस पोस्ट के बाद उनके फैंस के बीच खलबली मच गई है. एक्ट्रेस का हर फैन जानना चाहता है कि आखिर काजोल ने इतना बड़ा कदम क्यों उठा लिया है. 

