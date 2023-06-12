The Trial Trailer: जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल ट्रायल से गुजरेंगी Kajol, प्यार, कानून और धोखे की कहानी है द ट्रायल!
The Trial Trailer: जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल ट्रायल से गुजरेंगी Kajol, प्यार, कानून और धोखे की कहानी है द ट्रायल!

Kajol New Web Series The Trial: काजोल की अपकमिंग वेबसीरीज द ट्रायल का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है जिसमें काजोल वकील के किरदार में हैं और जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल ट्रायल से जूझती दिख रही हैं.

The Trial Trailer: जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल ट्रायल से गुजरेंगी Kajol, प्यार, कानून और धोखे की कहानी है द ट्रायल!

Kajol The Trial: काजोल काफी चुनकर प्रोजेक्ट कर रही हैं लेकिन जब भी वो स्क्रीन पर आती हैं तो कमाल हो जाता है. एक बार फिर वो ऐसे ही दमदार किरदार के साथ स्क्रीन पर दिखेंगीं. उनकी नई वेब सीरीज द ट्रायल का ट्रेलर (The Trial Trailer) रिलीज हो चुका है जिसमें काजोल (Kajol) वकील का रोल प्ले करने वाली हैं. लेकिन इस दौरान वो जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल ट्रायल से भी गुजरेंगी. 

