Project K में Kamal Haasan की हुई एंट्री! Prabhas-Deepika की फिल्म में विलेन बनने के लिए वसूलेंगे इतनी मोटी फीस
Kamal Haasan Project K: रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो प्रभास और दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'प्रोजेक्ट के' में कमल हासन की एंट्री होने वाली है. 'प्रोजेक्ट के' में विलेन बनने के लिए कमल हासन को मुंहमांगी रकम दी जाएगी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Project K Kamal Haasan Fees: प्रभास (Prabhas) और दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की फिल्म 'प्रोजेक्ट के' एक लंबे समय से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी हुई है. अब 'प्रोजेक्ट के' को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है कि मेगास्टार कमल हासन (Kamal Haasan) फिल्म का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं. जी हां...कमल हासन को 'प्रोजेक्ट के' में बतौर विलेन नजर कास्ट किया जाएगा. साथ ही ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि विलेन बनने के लिए कमल हासन 150 करोड़ रुपए बतौर फीस ऑफर किए गए हैं. 

