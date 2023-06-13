Kangna Ranaut: कंगना से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Kangna Ranaut Video: कंगना रनौत का नया वीडियो लोगों को चौंका रहा है. इसमें वह शादी की बात कर रही हैं. वीडियो देखकर लोग मुस्करा रहे हैं कि वह किस तरह से सबका ध्यान सहज ही अपनी तरफ आकर्षित कर लेती हैं. आप भी देखिए वीडियो...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Tiku Weds Sheru: कंगना रनौत का एक वीडियो वायरल हो गया है, जिसमें वह बॉलीवुड के पैपराजी कैमरामैनों-फोटोग्राफरों को शादी का न्योता दे रही हैं. यह सच है कि लोगों का ध्यान बटोरने में कंगना का कोई मुकाबला नहीं है. उन्हें पता है कि अपनी बातों से सबका ध्यान कैसे खींचा जाता है. यह वीडियो एक बार फिर इस बात का सबूत देता है कि अपनी फिल्म का प्रमोशन करना हो तो कंगना किसी हाल में पीछे नहीं रहतीं. यह वीडियो भी दरअसल फिल्म के प्रमोशन का है. कंगना अब फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर बन चुकी हैं. उनके प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म टीकू वेड्स शेरू अमेजन प्राइम पर आने के लिए तैयार है.

