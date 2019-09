करीना कपूर ने 'KISS of Love' के साथ पटौदी में यूं मनाया Birthday, देखिए Inside Photos और Video

happy birthday #KareenaKapoorKhan my queen, wish u all the best from #BeboliciousIndonesia #HappyBirthdayKareenaaKapoorKhan #HappyBirthdayBebo

A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Sep 20, 2019 at 3:29pm PDT