Madhu Mantena Wedding: मसाबा गुप्ता के एक्स हसबैंड मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की दूसरी शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
topStories1hindi1734117
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Madhu Mantena Wedding: मसाबा गुप्ता के एक्स हसबैंड मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की दूसरी शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा

Masaba Gupta के एक्स हसबैंड और फेमस प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने दोबारा शादी कर ली है. मधु की वेडिंग की फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं. इस शादी में बॉलीवुड के तमाम सितारे सजधजकर पहुंचे थे.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Madhu Mantena Wedding: मसाबा गुप्ता के एक्स हसबैंड मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की दूसरी शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा

Madhu Mantena Wedding: फेमस प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना (Madhu Mantena) ने योगा टीचर और राइटर इरा त्रिवेदी (Ira Trivedi) से रविवार को धूमधाम से शादी की. इस शादी में बॉलीवुड की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियां शामिल हुई. वहीं ये शादी इस वजह से भी लामलाइट में रही क्योंकि मुध मेंटाना मसाबा गुप्ता के एक्स हसबैंड हैं. शादी के बाद मधु मेंटाना और इरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा