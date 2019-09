It’s been more than a year since we started together to make History! And We did it! It only happened cos of the hard work, passion, and loyalty towards creating content for you Vamily! Main dil se kehna chahta hoon thank you MORAV aur Vamily ko for making me who I’m today! Numbers are just NUMBERS but your love towards Rimorav is Unconditional #tbt

A post shared by Rishi Dev️️️️ (@officialrishidev) on May 22, 2019 at 11:07pm PDT