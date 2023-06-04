Dilip Kumar ने Naseeruddin Shah को दी थी 'घर लौटने की सलाह'! कहा था- अच्छे घरों के बच्चे...
topStories1hindi1723713
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Dilip Kumar ने Naseeruddin Shah को दी थी 'घर लौटने की सलाह'! कहा था- अच्छे घरों के बच्चे...

Naseeruddin Shah Movies: सुपरस्टार नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने एक पुराने किस्से का जिक्र हाल के इंटरव्यू में किया है. जहां नसीरुद्दीन ने कहा, जब वह हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में स्ट्रगल कर रहे थे, तब दिलीप कुमार ने उन्हें घर लौट जाने की सलाह दी थी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

Dilip Kumar ने Naseeruddin Shah को दी थी 'घर लौटने की सलाह'! कहा था- अच्छे घरों के बच्चे...

Naseeruddin Shah and Dilip Kumar: एक्टर नसीरुद्दीन शाह (Naseeruddin Shah) एक बार फिर से दिवंगत स्टार दिलीप कुमार पर कमेंट करके सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गए हैं. हाल ही के एक इंटरव्यू में नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने कहा, वह अपनी बात पर अडिग हैं जो उन्होंने दिवंगत एक्टर दिलीप कुमार के निधन के समय कही थी. नसीरुद्दीन शाह (Naseeruddin Shah Movies) ने इंटरव्यू में बताया, दिलीप कुमार के निधन के बाद जो उन्होंने लिखा था, उससे लोग नाराज हो गए थे... लेकिन जो उन्हें लगता है, उन्होंने वह कहा, वह उनकी प्रशंसा करते हैं लेकिन कई तरह से, तो वह उनसे निराश भी थे.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा