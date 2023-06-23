Lust Stories 2: ये दादी है सबसे हॉट और सबसे कूल, Neena Gupta ने 'दादी मां' के किरदार में लगाई आग
लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 में नीना गुप्ता दादी मां बनकर ऐसी सलाह देते नजर आ रही हैं कि सुन कर आप सभी को झटका लग सकता है. 

Lust Stories 2: लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 को लेकर दर्शकों में एक अलग ही उत्साह है. ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद से ही फिल्म की रिलीज को लेकर अलग ही खुमारी छाई हुई है. फिल्म के ट्रेलर को कुछ दिनों पहले रिलीज किया गया था जिसे दर्शकों द्वारा खूब पसंद किया गया है. इस फिल्म को आर बाल्की, कोंकणा सेन शर्मा, अमित रविंदरनाथ शर्मा और सुजॉय घोष द्वारा निर्देशित किया गया है. लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 में नीना गुप्ता, काजोल तमन्ना भाटिया, विजय वर्मा, मृणाल ठाकुर और अन्य कलाकार नजर आएंगे. इस फिल्म में नीना गुप्ता दादी मां के किरदार में नजर आएंगी और वो ऐसी वैसी दादी नहीं बल्कि इस दशक की सबसे कूल दादी मां का किरदार निभा रही हैं जिसकी झलक हमने ट्रेलर में देखी है.

