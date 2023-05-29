इसी साल राघव चड्ढा की दुल्हनिया बनेगी Parineeti Chopra, सगाई के बाद शादी पर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा
इसी साल राघव चड्ढा की दुल्हनिया बनेगी Parineeti Chopra, सगाई के बाद शादी पर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chaddha Wedding: सूत्रों के मुताबिक, ये एक बड़ी पंजाबी शादी होगी जिसमें सभी फैमिली मेंबर्स और फ्रेंड्स जमकर एंजॉय करेंगे. परिणीति इस बात का भी ध्यान रख रही हैं कि वेडिंग फंक्शन के बीच मेहमानों को खुद के एंजॉयमेंट के लिए भी भरपूर वक्त मिले. 

Written By  Preeti Pal|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

इसी साल राघव चड्ढा की दुल्हनिया बनेगी Parineeti Chopra, सगाई के बाद शादी पर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chaddha Wedding Updates: सगाई के बाद परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) और राघव चड्ढा (Raghav Chaddha) अब जल्द से जल्द शादी करने के मूड में हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, दोनों इस साल के अंत तक शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे. जी हां, परिणीति और राघव ने शादी की तैयारियां भी तेज कर दी हैं और दोनों सात फेरे लेने के लिए वेडिंग वेन्यु भी तलाश रहे हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो ये जोड़ी इसी साल सितंबर से नवंबर के बीच शादी के बंधन में बंध सकती है. 

