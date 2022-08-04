Darlings Boycott: जल्द रिलीज होने वाली है आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म, लोग इस वजह से करने लगे एक्ट्रेस को बॉयकॉट
Alia Bhatt Movie Boycott: एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट की हाल ही में फिल्म रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म को लेकर आलिया जितनी एक्साइटेड हैं उतने ही कुछ लोग भड़के हुए भी हैं और इस फिल्म को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Darlings Boycott On Social Media: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट की हाल ही में फिल्म रिलीज होने वाली है 'डार्लिंग्स' (Darlings). कुछ दिनों पहले ही मेकर्स ने फिल्म का ट्रेलर दर्शकों के बीच पेश किया था, जिसे लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया, ये फिल्म 5 अगस्त को ओटीटी प्लैटफॉर्म में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. लेकिन रिलीज से पहले इस फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर बॉयकॉट करने की मांग उठने लगी है. आपको बता दें कि यह बतौर प्रोड्यूसर आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) की पहली फिल्म है और इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस खुद एक्टिंग करती हुई नजर आने वाली हैं.

लोग कर रहे बॉयकॉट

आलिया भट्ट, शेफाली शाह और विजय वर्मा स्टारर 'डार्लिंग्स' (Alia Bhatt's Darlings) 5 अगस्त के दिन ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स (OTT Platform Netflix) पर रिलीज होने जा रही है. शादी के बाद आलिया की ये पहली फिल्म है और बतौर प्रोड्यूसर भी. इस  फिल्म के प्रमोशन में आलिया ने जमकर मेहनत की है, प्रेग्नेंसी की हालत में भी उन्होंने जगह-जगह अपनी फिल्म को प्रमोट किया. लेकिन अब इस फिल्म का लोग विरोध कर रहे हैं. कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि फिल्म में एक पुरुष के साथ हो रही डोमेस्टिक वायलेंस कैसे डार्क कॉमेडी हो सकती है. इतना ही नहीं ट्विटर पर इस समय #BoycottAliaBhatt और #BoycottDarlings ट्रेंड हो रहा है.

 

 

 

 

 

