Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

तलाक के 6 साल बाद पहली बार Hrithik Roshan के घर रहने पहुंची Sussanne, SEE PHOTOS

तलाक के बाद भी ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और सुजैन खान (Sussanne Khan) की दोस्ती चर्चा में रहती है, लेकिन अब एक चौंकाने वाली खबर सामने आई है. 

ऋतु त्रिपाठी | Mar 26, 2020, 09:11 AM IST

नई दिल्ली: तलाक के बाद भी ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और सुजैन खान (Sussanne Khan) की दोस्ती चर्चा में रहती है, लेकिन अब एक चौंकाने वाली खबर सामने आई है. खबर है कि तलाक के 6 साल बाद पहली बार सुजैन खान (Sussanne Khan) अपनी ससुराल यानी ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) के घर रहने पहुंच गई हैं. इस खबर के सामने आने के बाद से इन दोनों को साथ में देख ऋतिक के फैंस काफी खुश हैं. दरअसल देशभर में चल रहे 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के बीच ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) ने बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर एक खूबसूरत पोस्ट लिखी. जिसके बाद से ही यह साबित हो गया है कि बार फिर ऋतिक और सुसैन एक छत के नीचे रहने का फैसला कर चुके हैं. लेकिन इस बड़े फैसले की वजह भी काफी इमोशनल कर देने वाली है. आइए इस कपल की तस्वीरों के साथ जानते हैं पूरी खबर...

1/8

लॉकडाउन लाया साथ

corona lockdown: Hrithik Roshan emotional post on his ex wife Sussanne

इस पोस्ट में ऋतिक ने बताया है कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से उनकी पूर्व पत्नी सुजैन एकबार फिर उनके घर पर रहने आ गईं. ताकि वे अपने दोनों बच्चों ऋहान (Hrehaan Roshan) और ऋदान (Hridhaan Roshan) की देखभाल कर सकें.

2/8

बच्चों के लिए घर आईं सुजैन

corona lockdown: Hrithik Roshan post on his ex wife Sussanne

        View this post on Instagram                  

. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart  #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

3/8

ऐसी है तस्वीर

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne

ऋतिक ने सुजैन का एक फोटो शेयर किया जिसमें वे घर के अंदर रखे बेड पर बैठ कुछ काम करती नजर आ रही हैं. 

4/8

इमोशनल है पोस्ट

Hrithik Roshan emotional post on hif ex wife Sussanne

इसके साथ लिखी पोस्ट के जरिए उन्होंने बताया कि इस मुश्किल दौर में बच्चों को माता-पिता का प्यार समान रूप से मिलना चाहिए और सुजैन स्वेच्छा से अपना घर छोड़कर आ गईं. इसी बात ने उन्हें इमोशनल कर दिया और उन्होंने ये पोस्ट लिखी.

5/8

बच्चे सुनाएंगे कहानी

corona lockdown: Hrithik Roshan on his ex wife Sussanne

उन्होंने लिखा, "इस वक्त जब देश लॉकडाउन से गुजर रहा है, एक अभिभावक के रूप में अपने बच्चों से अलग होने के बारे में सोचना भी मेरे लिए अकल्पनीय है. गहरी अनिश्चितता और कई महीनों की संभावित सामाजिक दूरी और शायद कई हफ्तों के लॉकडाउन की आशंका के बीच दुनिया जिस तरह से एक साथ आई है उसे देखना वाकई में दिल को छू लेने वाला है. ऐसे वक्त में जब पूरी दुनिया मानवता के बारे में बात करते हुए साथ आ रही है, मुझे लगता है कि ये सिर्फ एक आइडिया से कहीं ज्यादा है. विशेष रूप से उन अभिभावकों के लिए जो अपने बच्चों की कस्टडी आपस में साझा करते हैं. किस तरह अपने बच्चों को अपने साथ रखा जाए, वो भी दूसरे अभिभावक के अधिकार का उल्लंघन किए बिना. जिनका उन बच्चों के साथ रहने का बराबर अधिकार है.''

6/8

मर्जी से आईं सुजैन

Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne

इसके आगे ऋतिक ने लिखा है, 'ये तस्वीर प्रिय सुजैन (मेरी पूर्व पत्नी) की है, जो शालीनतापूर्वक स्वेच्छा से कुछ समय के लिए अपने घर से निकल आई हैं, ताकि हमारे बच्चों को हम में से किसी एक से भी अनिश्चितकाल के लिए दूर ना रहना पड़े.सह-पालक के हमारे सफर में इतने ज्यादा समर्थन और आपसी समझ रखने के लिए सुजैन आपको धन्यवाद. हमारे बच्चे इस कहानी को सुनाएंगे, जो हम उनके लिए रच रहे हैं.'

7/8

सबके लिए प्रार्थना

Hrithik Roshan emotional With ex wife Sussanne

सबके लिए प्रार्थना करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं आशा और प्रार्थना करता हूं कि अपने और अपने प्रियजनों के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा करने के लिए, हम सभी खुले दिल से अपना प्यार, सहानुभूति, साहस और मजबूती दिखाने का अपना तरीका पा लेंगे.'

8/8

ऐसी है कहानी

Hrithik Roshan with Sussanne

बता दें कि ऋतिक और सुजैन की शादी 20 दिसंबर 2000 को हुई थी. शादी के बाद इस कपल के दो बेटे ऋहान और ऋदान हुए. लेकिन 13 साल साथ रहने के बाद दिसंबर 2013 में दोनों ने इस शादी को खत्म करते हुए अलग होने का फैसला किया. वहीं दोनों के तलाक की प्रक्रिया नवंबर 2014 में पूरी हुई. 

अगली
गैलरी

बिकिनी अवतार में सोशल मीडिया पर छाई Tara Sutaria की ये PHOTOS

अगली गैलरी

Raai Laxmi again rocking on internet due to their latest insta pics

अपनी इन PHOTOS के कारण फिर से सुर्खियों में आई 'Julie 2' की एक्ट्रेस

अपनी इन PHOTOS के कारण फिर से सुर्खियों में आई 'Julie 2' की एक्ट्रेस 5
These photos of Tara Sutaria rocking on social media

बिकिनी अवतार में सोशल मीडिया पर छाई Tara Sutaria की ये PHOTOS

बिकिनी अवतार में सोशल मीडिया पर छाई Tara Sutaria की ये PHOTOS 5
Watch photos from different cities of India after lockdown due to Coronavirus

पूरे भारत में लॉकडाउन के बाद अलग-अलग शहरों का कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा, देखें PHOTOS

पूरे भारत में लॉकडाउन के बाद अलग-अलग शहरों का कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा, देखें PHOTOS 5
Terrorist attack on Gurudwara in Kabul city of Afghanistan

काबुल: गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकियों ने किया हमला, देखिए ब्लास्ट के बाद की PHOTOS

काबुल: गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकियों ने किया हमला, देखिए ब्लास्ट के बाद की PHOTOS 4