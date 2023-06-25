Ratna Pathak ने छोटी बहन Supriya Pathak को किया है खूब ब्लैकमेल, 'खिचड़ी' एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- हमेशा सुना...
Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak: एक्ट्रेस सुप्रिया पाठक ने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में बहन रत्ना पाठक को लेकर कई खुलासे किए हैं. सुप्रिया ने बताया, रत्ना अपना काम कराने के लिए इमोशनल ब्लैकमेल किया करती थीं. 

Ratna Pathak Blackmails Supriya Pathak: एक्ट्रेस रत्ना पाठक (Ratna Pathak) और सुप्रिया पाठक (Supriya Pathak) अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ के साथ-साथ पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी खूब सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी रहती हैं. हाल ही में सुप्रिया पाठक और रत्ना पाठक साथ में एक चैट शो का हिस्सा बनी थीं, जहां सुप्रिया और रत्ना दोनों ने मिलकर अपनी लाइफ के कई सीक्रेट्स शेयर किए. चैट शो में सुप्रिया पाठक (Supriya Pathak Movies) ने बताया कि उनकी बड़ी बहन यानी रत्ना पाठक कोई भी काम कराने के लिए इमोशनली ब्लैकमेल करती थीं. 

