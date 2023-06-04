Bollywood Legends: देख तेरे भगवान की हालत क्या हो गई इंसान, कवि प्रदीप के गाने का जवाब साहिर ने दिया ऐसे
topStories1hindi1724246
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Bollywood Legends: देख तेरे भगवान की हालत क्या हो गई इंसान, कवि प्रदीप के गाने का जवाब साहिर ने दिया ऐसे

Kavi Pradeep: 1954 में आई फिल्म नास्तिक में देश विभाजन के बाद एक युवक के गुस्से और लाचारी की कहानी थी, जिसमें कवि प्रदीप का लिखा गाना देख तेरे संसार की हालत... खूब प्रसिद्ध हुआ. लेकिन दिग्गज गीतकार साहिर लुधियानवी इसमें इंसानी लाचारी से असहमत थे. उन्होंने एक दूसरी फिल्म में गाना लिखा कि देख तेरे भगवान की हालत क्या हो गई इंसान. क्या था पूरा मामला, जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bollywood Legends: देख तेरे भगवान की हालत क्या हो गई इंसान, कवि प्रदीप के गाने का जवाब साहिर ने दिया ऐसे

Sahir Ludhianvi: इन दिनों लोग जब बातों के जवाब में हाथापाई और गाली-गलौच पर उतर आते हैं तो अक्सर कहा जाता है कि बातों का जवाब बातों से दीजिए. लोकतंत्र में विचारों से सहमत-असहमत होना ही इंसान की खूबी है. खास तौर पर क्रिएटिव फील्ड्स में तो लोगों से उम्मीद की जाती है कि वे रचनात्मकता से ही किसी के विरुद्ध अपनी बात रखेंगे. 1936 में जब निर्देशक प्रमथेश बरुआ ने के.एल. सहगल को लेकर फिल्म देवदास बनाई तो दिग्गज निर्देशक वी.शांताराम को फिल्म पसंद नहीं आई. उन्होंने कहा कि देवदास युवाओं को गलत मैसेज देती है कि प्यार में नाकाम होने पर शराब में डूब जाओ. कोठे पर जाने लगो.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
aaj ka rashifal
नौकरी कर रहे लोगों को आज हो सकता है तनाव, कारोबारी निवेश करने में रहें सतर्क
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके