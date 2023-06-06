Top 5 Actors: सलमान-अक्षय हुए देश के टॉप 5 सितारों की लिस्ट से बाहर, जानिए किसने ली उनकी जगह
topStories1hindi1727150
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Top 5 Actors: सलमान-अक्षय हुए देश के टॉप 5 सितारों की लिस्ट से बाहर, जानिए किसने ली उनकी जगह

Salman Khan: कोरोना काल से साउथ के सितारों की लोकप्रियता तेजी से बढ़ी है. वहीं कमजोर फिल्मों के साथ बॉलीवुड के टॉप सितारों ने फैन्स को निराश किया है. एक ताजा रैंकिंग में इसका परिणाम भी दिखा है. जानिए आज कौन है देश का सबसे टॉप स्टार और टॉप 10 में बॉलीवुड सितारों की क्या है पोजिशन...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Top 5 Actors: सलमान-अक्षय हुए देश के टॉप 5 सितारों की लिस्ट से बाहर, जानिए किसने ली उनकी जगह

Akshay Kumar: सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार के सामने लगातार फ्लॉप होती फिल्मों का संकट बड़ा बनकर खड़ा हो गया है. सलमान ने 2017 में टाइगर जिंदा है के बाद कोई कामयाब फिल्म नहीं दी. पांच साल हो गए हैं. उनकी हालिया फिल्म किसी का भाई किसी की जान (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) भी फ्लॉप रही. वहीं अक्षय, 2021 में सूर्यवंशी को छोड़ दें तो 2020 में लक्ष्मी से इस साल रिलीज हुई सेल्फी तक, बीते करीब तीन साल में 10 फ्लॉप दे चुके हैं. इसका असर दोनों सितारों की आर्थिक स्थिति पर भले न पड़ा हो, लेकिन फैन फॉलोइंग पर जरूर पड़ा है. यही नहीं, बाजार का भरोसा भी दोनों पर कम हुआ है और नतीजा यह कि दूसरे सितारों से वह पिछड़ गए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक