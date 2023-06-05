Sanya Malhotra को दंगल से पहले मिली थी 'सर्जरी' कराने की सलाह, जवाब में एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- भईया, ये तो हमने...
topStories1hindi1725610
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sanya Malhotra को दंगल से पहले मिली थी 'सर्जरी' कराने की सलाह, जवाब में एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- भईया, ये तो हमने...

Sanya Malhotra Movies: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सान्या मल्होत्रा (Sanya Malhotra) ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया है कि उन्हें दंगल से पहले जबड़े की सर्जरी कराने की सलाह मिली थी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sanya Malhotra को दंगल से पहले मिली थी 'सर्जरी' कराने की सलाह, जवाब में एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- भईया, ये तो हमने...

Sanya Malhotra Instagram: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सान्या मल्होत्रा (Sanya Malhotra) इन दिनों कटहल शो को लेकर सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी हुई हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक्ट्रेस ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां उन्होंने बताया कि आमिर खान की फिल्म दंगल से पहले उन्हें किसी ने जबड़े की सर्जरी कराने की सलाह दी थी, जिससे उनका लुक बदल जाए. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि वह इस बात पूरी तरह शॉक हो गई थीं. सान्या मल्होत्रा (Sanya Malhotra Movies) ने बताया, वह उस वक्त ऐसे थीं कि ये क्या होता है? भईया, ये तो हमने नहीं सुना...!

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह